All apartments in Oak Ridge North
Find more places like 27258 Lana Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oak Ridge North, TX
/
27258 Lana Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

27258 Lana Lane

27258 East Lana Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

27258 East Lana Lane, Oak Ridge North, TX 77385

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Offered by Precision Relaty and Management, LLC - Great Floor Plan, Huge Sun Room. Kitchen with Breakfast Area & Bar. Lots of Cabinet Space, Loads of Cabinets, Pantry, Refrigerator, Gas Cooktop, Built-in Wall Oven, Dishwasher. Faux Wood Flooring in Living Areas & Carpet in Bedrooms. Ceramic Tile in Baths, Faux Wood Blinds, Washer & Gas Dryer. Fireplace in Den, Master Bedroom has Walk-in Closets, Master Bath has Double Vanity Sinks and Shower. Huge Lot, Fenced Back Yard, oversized Detached Garage.

(RLNE4592271)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27258 Lana Lane have any available units?
27258 Lana Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oak Ridge North, TX.
What amenities does 27258 Lana Lane have?
Some of 27258 Lana Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27258 Lana Lane currently offering any rent specials?
27258 Lana Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27258 Lana Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 27258 Lana Lane is pet friendly.
Does 27258 Lana Lane offer parking?
Yes, 27258 Lana Lane offers parking.
Does 27258 Lana Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 27258 Lana Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 27258 Lana Lane have a pool?
No, 27258 Lana Lane does not have a pool.
Does 27258 Lana Lane have accessible units?
No, 27258 Lana Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 27258 Lana Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27258 Lana Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 27258 Lana Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 27258 Lana Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXHumble, TXMissouri City, TX
Rosenberg, TXStafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXAlvin, TXJersey Village, TXCrosby, TXChannelview, TXBellaire, TXDayton, TXHuntsville, TX
Cinco Ranch, TXDeer Park, TXLa Porte, TXPecan Grove, TXMont Belvieu, TXRichmond, TXBrookshire, TXHempstead, TXFriendswood, TXManvel, TXSeabrook, TXNassau Bay, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
Sam Houston State UniversitySan Jacinto Community College
Baylor College of Medicine