27258 Lana Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher dogs allowed garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Offered by Precision Relaty and Management, LLC - Great Floor Plan, Huge Sun Room. Kitchen with Breakfast Area & Bar. Lots of Cabinet Space, Loads of Cabinets, Pantry, Refrigerator, Gas Cooktop, Built-in Wall Oven, Dishwasher. Faux Wood Flooring in Living Areas & Carpet in Bedrooms. Ceramic Tile in Baths, Faux Wood Blinds, Washer & Gas Dryer. Fireplace in Den, Master Bedroom has Walk-in Closets, Master Bath has Double Vanity Sinks and Shower. Huge Lot, Fenced Back Yard, oversized Detached Garage.



(RLNE4592271)