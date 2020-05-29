Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Oak Ridge North
Find more places like 27225 Lana Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Oak Ridge North, TX
/
27225 Lana Ln
Last updated May 29 2020 at 3:50 PM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
27225 Lana Ln
27225 Lana Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
27225 Lana Lane, Oak Ridge North, TX 77385
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 27225 Lana Ln have any available units?
27225 Lana Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Oak Ridge North, TX
.
Is 27225 Lana Ln currently offering any rent specials?
27225 Lana Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27225 Lana Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 27225 Lana Ln is pet friendly.
Does 27225 Lana Ln offer parking?
No, 27225 Lana Ln does not offer parking.
Does 27225 Lana Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27225 Lana Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27225 Lana Ln have a pool?
No, 27225 Lana Ln does not have a pool.
Does 27225 Lana Ln have accessible units?
No, 27225 Lana Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 27225 Lana Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 27225 Lana Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 27225 Lana Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 27225 Lana Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Houston, TX
Pasadena, TX
The Woodlands, TX
Spring, TX
Pearland, TX
Conroe, TX
Baytown, TX
League City, TX
Sugar Land, TX
Katy, TX
Humble, TX
Missouri City, TX
Rosenberg, TX
Stafford, TX
Atascocita, TX
Webster, TX
Tomball, TX
Alvin, TX
Jersey Village, TX
Crosby, TX
Channelview, TX
Bellaire, TX
Dayton, TX
Huntsville, TX
Cinco Ranch, TX
Deer Park, TX
La Porte, TX
Pecan Grove, TX
Mont Belvieu, TX
Richmond, TX
Brookshire, TX
Hempstead, TX
Friendswood, TX
Manvel, TX
Seabrook, TX
Nassau Bay, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Houston-Clear Lake
Lone Star College System
Sam Houston State University
San Jacinto Community College
Baylor College of Medicine