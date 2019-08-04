All apartments in Oak Point
Last updated August 4 2019 at 10:43 PM

524 Kenilworth Avenue

524 Kenilworth Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

524 Kenilworth Avenue, Oak Point, TX 75068

Amenities

fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
Spacious single story 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house with great curb appeal. New paint and new carpet in secondary bedrooms. Large backyard to enjoy Texas evenings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 524 Kenilworth Avenue have any available units?
524 Kenilworth Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oak Point, TX.
Is 524 Kenilworth Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
524 Kenilworth Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 524 Kenilworth Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 524 Kenilworth Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oak Point.
Does 524 Kenilworth Avenue offer parking?
No, 524 Kenilworth Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 524 Kenilworth Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 524 Kenilworth Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 524 Kenilworth Avenue have a pool?
No, 524 Kenilworth Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 524 Kenilworth Avenue have accessible units?
No, 524 Kenilworth Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 524 Kenilworth Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 524 Kenilworth Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 524 Kenilworth Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 524 Kenilworth Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

