Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Oak Leaf
Find more places like 801 Rock Creek Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Oak Leaf, TX
/
801 Rock Creek Drive
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:27 AM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
801 Rock Creek Drive
801 Rock Creek Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
801 Rock Creek Drive, Oak Leaf, TX 75154
Amenities
patio / balcony
parking
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful home sitting on almost 1 acre.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 801 Rock Creek Drive have any available units?
801 Rock Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Oak Leaf, TX
.
What amenities does 801 Rock Creek Drive have?
Some of 801 Rock Creek Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 801 Rock Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
801 Rock Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 801 Rock Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 801 Rock Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Oak Leaf
.
Does 801 Rock Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 801 Rock Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 801 Rock Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 801 Rock Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 801 Rock Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 801 Rock Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 801 Rock Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 801 Rock Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 801 Rock Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 801 Rock Creek Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 801 Rock Creek Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 801 Rock Creek Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Mesquite, TX
Euless, TX
Bedford, TX
Grapevine, TX
Allen, TX
Waxahachie, TX
Cedar Hill, TX
Midlothian, TX
DeSoto, TX
Duncanville, TX
Ennis, TX
Mansfield, TX
Balch Springs, TX
Farmers Branch, TX
Burleson, TX
Hurst, TX
Forney, TX
Coppell, TX
Addison, TX
North Richland Hills, TX
Rowlett, TX
Richland Hills, TX
Haltom City, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District