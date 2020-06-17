All apartments in Oak Leaf
Find more places like 801 Rock Creek Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oak Leaf, TX
/
801 Rock Creek Drive
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:27 AM

801 Rock Creek Drive

801 Rock Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

801 Rock Creek Drive, Oak Leaf, TX 75154

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful home sitting on almost 1 acre.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 801 Rock Creek Drive have any available units?
801 Rock Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oak Leaf, TX.
What amenities does 801 Rock Creek Drive have?
Some of 801 Rock Creek Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 801 Rock Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
801 Rock Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 801 Rock Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 801 Rock Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oak Leaf.
Does 801 Rock Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 801 Rock Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 801 Rock Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 801 Rock Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 801 Rock Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 801 Rock Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 801 Rock Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 801 Rock Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 801 Rock Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 801 Rock Creek Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 801 Rock Creek Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 801 Rock Creek Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXWaxahachie, TXCedar Hill, TXMidlothian, TXDeSoto, TXDuncanville, TXEnnis, TX
Mansfield, TXBalch Springs, TXFarmers Branch, TXBurleson, TXHurst, TXForney, TXCoppell, TXAddison, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXRowlett, TXRichland Hills, TXHaltom City, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District