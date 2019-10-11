15012 Ravens Way

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Brick cul de sac home on quiet street.Unobstructed lake view.Large 3 car garage.Very large patio with custom concrete stain and access to one of the neighborhoods green belts.Hardwood throughout including MBR. Custom epoxy flooring in 3 car garage.Open concept kitchen with granite countertops overlooking large family room.10-foot ceilings with surround sound and ceiling fan wiring. Lots of can lighting.Plumbing in laundry room for utility sink. Natural gas on patio,sprinkler system,home team pest defense.