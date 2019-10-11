All apartments in Northlake
15012 Ravens Way

15012 Ravens Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

15012 Ravens Way, Northlake, TX 76262

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Brick cul de sac home on quiet street.Unobstructed lake view.Large 3 car garage.Very large patio with custom concrete stain and access to one of the neighborhoods green belts.Hardwood throughout including MBR. Custom epoxy flooring in 3 car garage.Open concept kitchen with granite countertops overlooking large family room.10-foot ceilings with surround sound and ceiling fan wiring. Lots of can lighting.Plumbing in laundry room for utility sink. Natural gas on patio,sprinkler system,home team pest defense.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15012 Ravens Way have any available units?
15012 Ravens Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Northlake, TX.
What amenities does 15012 Ravens Way have?
Some of 15012 Ravens Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15012 Ravens Way currently offering any rent specials?
15012 Ravens Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15012 Ravens Way pet-friendly?
No, 15012 Ravens Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Northlake.
Does 15012 Ravens Way offer parking?
Yes, 15012 Ravens Way offers parking.
Does 15012 Ravens Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15012 Ravens Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15012 Ravens Way have a pool?
No, 15012 Ravens Way does not have a pool.
Does 15012 Ravens Way have accessible units?
No, 15012 Ravens Way does not have accessible units.
Does 15012 Ravens Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15012 Ravens Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 15012 Ravens Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 15012 Ravens Way does not have units with air conditioning.

