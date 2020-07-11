Emerald Park Apartments

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court dog park 24hr gym playground pool parking 24hr maintenance bbq/grill cc payments courtyard e-payments package receiving trash valet

Nestled in North Richland Hills, Texas on a secluded street canopied by stately oak trees is a uniquely original residential rental community. Emerald Park Apartment Homes offers something for every taste. You will enjoy the convenience to delectable restaurants, exceptional upscale shopping venues, world-class entertainment, recreational activities, and miles of hiking and biking trails right next door, at Walker's Creek Park, a 52-acre green space, and master planned activity facility.