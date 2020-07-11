All apartments in North Richland Hills
Emerald Park Apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 8:03 PM

Emerald Park Apartments

8341 Emerald Hills Way · (817) 697-7565
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8341 Emerald Hills Way, North Richland Hills, TX 76180

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 days AGO

1 Bedroom

1 BED 1 BATH A1-1

$915

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 726 sqft

1 BED 1 BATH A1-2

$930

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 726 sqft

1 BED 1 BATH A1R-1

$1,040

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 726 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

2 BED 2 BATH B1-1

$1,040

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 920 sqft

2 BED 2 BATH B2-1

$1,050

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 950 sqft

2 BED 2 BATH B1-2

$1,055

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 920 sqft

See 13+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Emerald Park Apartments.

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
dog park
24hr gym
playground
pool
parking
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
cc payments
courtyard
e-payments
package receiving
trash valet
Nestled in North Richland Hills, Texas on a secluded street canopied by stately oak trees is a uniquely original residential rental community. Emerald Park Apartment Homes offers something for every taste. You will enjoy the convenience to delectable restaurants, exceptional upscale shopping venues, world-class entertainment, recreational activities, and miles of hiking and biking trails right next door, at Walker's Creek Park, a 52-acre green space, and master planned activity facility.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-13 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $65 per applicant
Deposit: $200
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $200
restrictions: Breed Restrictions Apply, 65 Pound Weight Limit
Dogs
deposit: $200
fee: $300
rent: $20
restrictions: Breed Restrictions Apply; 65 lbs weight limit
Cats
deposit: $200
fee: $300
rent: $20
restrictions: Breed Restrictions Apply; 65 lbs weight limit
Parking Details: Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Emerald Park Apartments have any available units?
Emerald Park Apartments offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $915 and two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,040. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in North Richland Hills, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Richland Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does Emerald Park Apartments have?
Some of Emerald Park Apartments's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Emerald Park Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Emerald Park Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Emerald Park Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Emerald Park Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Emerald Park Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Emerald Park Apartments offers parking.
Does Emerald Park Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Emerald Park Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Emerald Park Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Emerald Park Apartments has a pool.
Does Emerald Park Apartments have accessible units?
No, Emerald Park Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Emerald Park Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Emerald Park Apartments has units with dishwashers.
