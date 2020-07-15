Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center conference room clubhouse elevator fire pit 24hr gym parking pool pool table bbq/grill garage yoga accessible on-site laundry 24hr maintenance cc payments courtyard dog park e-payments game room guest parking internet cafe key fob access lobby media room online portal package receiving shuffle board smoke-free community

Have it all at Dolce Living Home Town, located in the heart of North Richland Hills, Texas. With one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments, our luxury apartment homes have floorplan options for every lifestyle and design aesthetic. Entertaining is easy at Dolce Living Home Town, with our pet-friendly apartment homes featuring built-in wireless Bluetooth speakers and spacious open concepts. Cook an inspired meal in your chef's kitchen, complete with granite and quartz countertops, Stainless Steel Whirlpool appliances, and open kitchen islands. Our community amenities were designed with you in mind. Run your business from our business center or take your workouts to the next level with our cutting-edge fitness center. Relax and unwind in our community yoga room or one of the poolside cabanas. Whatever you dream of doing in NRH, Dolce Living Home Town is here to help you achieve it.