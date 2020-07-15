All apartments in North Richland Hills
Last updated July 15 2020 at 1:04 AM

Dolce Living Home Town

6100 Ashbury St · (817) 760-2166
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6100 Ashbury St, North Richland Hills, TX 76180

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 7305 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,170

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 726 sqft

Unit 7205 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,170

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 726 sqft

Unit 2305 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,175

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 726 sqft

See 5+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1306 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,496

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1082 sqft

Unit 3325 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,496

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1082 sqft

Unit 3201 · Avail. now

$1,620

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1131 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Dolce Living Home Town.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
conference room
clubhouse
elevator
fire pit
24hr gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
yoga
accessible
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
cc payments
courtyard
dog park
e-payments
game room
guest parking
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
media room
online portal
package receiving
shuffle board
smoke-free community
Have it all at Dolce Living Home Town, located in the heart of North Richland Hills, Texas. With one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments, our luxury apartment homes have floorplan options for every lifestyle and design aesthetic. Entertaining is easy at Dolce Living Home Town, with our pet-friendly apartment homes featuring built-in wireless Bluetooth speakers and spacious open concepts. Cook an inspired meal in your chef's kitchen, complete with granite and quartz countertops, Stainless Steel Whirlpool appliances, and open kitchen islands. Our community amenities were designed with you in mind. Run your business from our business center or take your workouts to the next level with our cutting-edge fitness center. Relax and unwind in our community yoga room or one of the poolside cabanas. Whatever you dream of doing in NRH, Dolce Living Home Town is here to help you achieve it.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-16 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 for anyone over 18
Deposit: $100 (1 bedrooms); $200 (2 bedrooms); $300 (3 bedrooms)
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $20
restrictions: Pet interview needed. Please contact the office for details regarding pet policies and breed restrictions.
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot;Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Dolce Living Home Town have any available units?
Dolce Living Home Town has 14 units available starting at $1,170 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in North Richland Hills, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Richland Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does Dolce Living Home Town have?
Some of Dolce Living Home Town's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Dolce Living Home Town currently offering any rent specials?
Dolce Living Home Town is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Dolce Living Home Town pet-friendly?
Yes, Dolce Living Home Town is pet friendly.
Does Dolce Living Home Town offer parking?
Yes, Dolce Living Home Town offers parking.
Does Dolce Living Home Town have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Dolce Living Home Town offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Dolce Living Home Town have a pool?
Yes, Dolce Living Home Town has a pool.
Does Dolce Living Home Town have accessible units?
Yes, Dolce Living Home Town has accessible units.
Does Dolce Living Home Town have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Dolce Living Home Town has units with dishwashers.
