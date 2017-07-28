All apartments in North Richland Hills
Last updated March 30 2020

9012 Courtenay St

9012 Courtenay Street · No Longer Available
Location

9012 Courtenay Street, North Richland Hills, TX 76180

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
business center
carport
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Area:Haltom City/ Richland Hills/ Fossil Creek
1 Bedroom / 1 Bath / $1079

Exterior Amenities: Fitness center, Pool, Business center, Free WiFi Areas, Assigned parking, Private detached garages($160/mo), Door to door trash pickup, Club house, Outdoor Grills, Dog Park, Community parking garage, Carports, Handicap modified units
Interior Amenities: W/D connections, Walk-in closets, Garden/large tubs, Walk-in showers, Private patios/balconies, Cable ready, Hi-speed internet, Storage closet outside, Custom carpet, Non-carpeted flooring, Custom built-ins, Ice makers, Premium Countertops, Premium Appliances, Self cleaning ovens, Dishwashers, Garbage disposals, Fire places, Ceiling fans, Crown molding, Miniblinds, Microwaves, Frost free refrigerators 

Call/Text 972-748-3705 ask for Bryan- Free apartment locator, all areas, all situations, all credit.
Reference Ad# 909

 

*pics are of model apartments at this location*

This unit is NOT second chance leasing and does not work with credit issues. Bryan Williams @ Spirit 972-748-3705-Call/Text anytime or email bryanw85@gmail.com. 

Fastest way to reach me is my website below to fill out a quick questionnaire. Free apartment locator with 10 years experience. Email me for a FREE list of properties. All information is deemed accurate but not guaranteed, pricing and policies are subject to change without notice. 

www.secondchanceleasingdallas.com

Spirit Real Estate Group

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9012 Courtenay St have any available units?
9012 Courtenay St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Richland Hills, TX.
How much is rent in North Richland Hills, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Richland Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 9012 Courtenay St have?
Some of 9012 Courtenay St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9012 Courtenay St currently offering any rent specials?
9012 Courtenay St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9012 Courtenay St pet-friendly?
Yes, 9012 Courtenay St is pet friendly.
Does 9012 Courtenay St offer parking?
Yes, 9012 Courtenay St offers parking.
Does 9012 Courtenay St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9012 Courtenay St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9012 Courtenay St have a pool?
Yes, 9012 Courtenay St has a pool.
Does 9012 Courtenay St have accessible units?
Yes, 9012 Courtenay St has accessible units.
Does 9012 Courtenay St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9012 Courtenay St has units with dishwashers.

