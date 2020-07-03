Rent Calculator
8980 Bradley Drive
8980 Bradley Drive
8980 Bradley Drive
·
Location
8980 Bradley Drive, North Richland Hills, TX 76182
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8980 Bradley Drive have any available units?
8980 Bradley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
North Richland Hills, TX
.
How much is rent in North Richland Hills, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
North Richland Hills Rent Report
.
What amenities does 8980 Bradley Drive have?
Some of 8980 Bradley Drive's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8980 Bradley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8980 Bradley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8980 Bradley Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8980 Bradley Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in North Richland Hills
.
Does 8980 Bradley Drive offer parking?
No, 8980 Bradley Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8980 Bradley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8980 Bradley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8980 Bradley Drive have a pool?
No, 8980 Bradley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8980 Bradley Drive have accessible units?
No, 8980 Bradley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8980 Bradley Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8980 Bradley Drive has units with dishwashers.
