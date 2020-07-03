All apartments in North Richland Hills
Find more places like 8513 Crestview Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Richland Hills, TX
/
8513 Crestview Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8513 Crestview Drive

8513 Crestview Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
North Richland Hills
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

8513 Crestview Drive, North Richland Hills, TX 76182

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8513 Crestview Drive have any available units?
8513 Crestview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Richland Hills, TX.
How much is rent in North Richland Hills, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Richland Hills Rent Report.
Is 8513 Crestview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8513 Crestview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8513 Crestview Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8513 Crestview Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8513 Crestview Drive offer parking?
No, 8513 Crestview Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8513 Crestview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8513 Crestview Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8513 Crestview Drive have a pool?
No, 8513 Crestview Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8513 Crestview Drive have accessible units?
No, 8513 Crestview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8513 Crestview Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8513 Crestview Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8513 Crestview Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8513 Crestview Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Dolce Living Home Town
6100 Ashbury St
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Venue at Hometown
9012 Courtenay St
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
The Abbey at Hightower
6889 Hightower Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76182
Emerald Park Apartments
8341 Emerald Hills Way
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Castlewinds
4205 Rufe Snow Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Oxford at Iron Horse
6100 Browning Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Grayson Ridge
6901 NE Loop 820
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
The Meadows at North Richland Hills
8515 Boulevard 26
North Richland Hills, TX 76180

Similar Pages

North Richland Hills 1 BedroomsNorth Richland Hills 2 Bedrooms
North Richland Hills Apartments with ParkingNorth Richland Hills Dog Friendly Apartments
North Richland Hills Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TX
DeSoto, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary