Last updated April 10 2019 at 8:59 PM

8301 Cardinal Lane

8301 Cardinal Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8301 Cardinal Lane, North Richland Hills, TX 76182

Amenities

oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Cute frame house, convenient access to shopping. Tenant and Tenant's Representative to verify all information, schools and measurements.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8301 Cardinal Lane have any available units?
8301 Cardinal Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Richland Hills, TX.
How much is rent in North Richland Hills, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Richland Hills Rent Report.
Is 8301 Cardinal Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8301 Cardinal Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8301 Cardinal Lane pet-friendly?
No, 8301 Cardinal Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Richland Hills.
Does 8301 Cardinal Lane offer parking?
No, 8301 Cardinal Lane does not offer parking.
Does 8301 Cardinal Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8301 Cardinal Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8301 Cardinal Lane have a pool?
No, 8301 Cardinal Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8301 Cardinal Lane have accessible units?
No, 8301 Cardinal Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8301 Cardinal Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 8301 Cardinal Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8301 Cardinal Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 8301 Cardinal Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

