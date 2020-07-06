8013 S Emerald Hills Way

8013 Emerald Hills Way, North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
carpet
Ready for move-in! Large living room with laminate wood flooring and vaulted ceiling. Neutral carpet and paint. 2 car garage with openers. Nice size living room separate dining area. All bedrooms have walk-in closets. Fenced backyard. Owner is Texas licensed broker.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
