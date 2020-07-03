All apartments in North Richland Hills
North Richland Hills, TX
7925 Chaddington Drive
Last updated May 9 2019 at 10:12 AM

7925 Chaddington Drive

7925 Chaddington Drive · No Longer Available
North Richland Hills
2 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

7925 Chaddington Drive, North Richland Hills, TX 76182

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 4-3-2 in N Richland Hills, desirable Keller ISD! Great curb appeal, gorgeous granite countertops, tray ceilings, accent lighting, crown moldings, custom finishes & so much more! Large 22x18 family room has a classic stone fireplace and lovely built-ins. Nice formal dining would make a great study! Spacious kitchen boasts a breakfast area, walk-in pantry, gas stove, breakfast bar, tumbled backsplash and loads of cabinet space. Large bedrooms, 16x15 private master suite with dual sinks, soaking tub and walk-in shower. Inviting backyard, sprinkler system, wonderful location near parks, restaurants and entertainment!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7925 Chaddington Drive have any available units?
7925 Chaddington Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Richland Hills, TX.
How much is rent in North Richland Hills, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Richland Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 7925 Chaddington Drive have?
Some of 7925 Chaddington Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7925 Chaddington Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7925 Chaddington Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7925 Chaddington Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7925 Chaddington Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Richland Hills.
Does 7925 Chaddington Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7925 Chaddington Drive offers parking.
Does 7925 Chaddington Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7925 Chaddington Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7925 Chaddington Drive have a pool?
No, 7925 Chaddington Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7925 Chaddington Drive have accessible units?
No, 7925 Chaddington Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7925 Chaddington Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7925 Chaddington Drive has units with dishwashers.

