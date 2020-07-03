7925 Chaddington Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 4-3-2 in N Richland Hills, desirable Keller ISD! Great curb appeal, gorgeous granite countertops, tray ceilings, accent lighting, crown moldings, custom finishes & so much more! Large 22x18 family room has a classic stone fireplace and lovely built-ins. Nice formal dining would make a great study! Spacious kitchen boasts a breakfast area, walk-in pantry, gas stove, breakfast bar, tumbled backsplash and loads of cabinet space. Large bedrooms, 16x15 private master suite with dual sinks, soaking tub and walk-in shower. Inviting backyard, sprinkler system, wonderful location near parks, restaurants and entertainment!