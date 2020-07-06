7825 Cardinal Court, North Richland Hills, TX 76180 College Hills
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Come see this beautiful spacious 2 bedroom 2 bathroom townhouse for rent. Great Location! This rental is located 7 minutes away from Tarrant County College (Northeast Campus) and 7 minutes away from North East Mall. A Beautiful Brick Fireplace is featured in the living room. Private yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7825 Cardinal Court have any available units?
7825 Cardinal Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Richland Hills, TX.