7825 Cardinal Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7825 Cardinal Court

7825 Cardinal Court · No Longer Available
Location

7825 Cardinal Court, North Richland Hills, TX 76180
College Hills

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Come see this beautiful spacious 2 bedroom 2 bathroom townhouse for rent. Great Location! This rental is located 7 minutes away from Tarrant County College (Northeast Campus) and 7 minutes away from North East Mall. A Beautiful Brick Fireplace is featured in the living room. Private yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7825 Cardinal Court have any available units?
7825 Cardinal Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Richland Hills, TX.
How much is rent in North Richland Hills, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Richland Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 7825 Cardinal Court have?
Some of 7825 Cardinal Court's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7825 Cardinal Court currently offering any rent specials?
7825 Cardinal Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7825 Cardinal Court pet-friendly?
No, 7825 Cardinal Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Richland Hills.
Does 7825 Cardinal Court offer parking?
Yes, 7825 Cardinal Court offers parking.
Does 7825 Cardinal Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7825 Cardinal Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7825 Cardinal Court have a pool?
No, 7825 Cardinal Court does not have a pool.
Does 7825 Cardinal Court have accessible units?
No, 7825 Cardinal Court does not have accessible units.
Does 7825 Cardinal Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7825 Cardinal Court has units with dishwashers.

