7825 Cardinal Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Come see this beautiful spacious 2 bedroom 2 bathroom townhouse for rent. Great Location! This rental is located 7 minutes away from Tarrant County College (Northeast Campus) and 7 minutes away from North East Mall. A Beautiful Brick Fireplace is featured in the living room. Private yard.