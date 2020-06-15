7809 Hightower Drive, North Richland Hills, TX 76182
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
Spacious family home in an established neighborhood. Close to shopping and dining. Two living areas with fireplaces. Nice private backyard. Priced to lease quickly. Tenant and tenant agent to verify all information herein.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
