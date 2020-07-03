7800 Shady Grove Road, North Richland Hills, TX 76182
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming double-wide mobile home tucked away in a newly developed neighborhood. Nice landscaped lot with a long roundabout driveway including a detached 2-car garage. Juliette balcony off of breakfast nook. This home is great for entertaining! Yard will be maintained by landlord.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7800 Shady Grove Road have any available units?
7800 Shady Grove Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Richland Hills, TX.