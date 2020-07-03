Rent Calculator
All apartments in North Richland Hills
Find more places like 7763 Brandi Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
North Richland Hills, TX
/
7763 Brandi Place
Last updated November 11 2019 at 5:10 AM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7763 Brandi Place
7763 Brandi Place
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
North Richland Hills
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Location
7763 Brandi Place, North Richland Hills, TX 76182
Amenities
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
LARGE TWO BEDROOM DUPLEX WITH TWO FULL BATHS. VINYL PLANK FLOORS. FENCED BACK YARD AND OUTSIDE STORAGE AT CAR PORT. 8 X 8 SHED. UPDATED AC HEADTING UNIT 2018.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7763 Brandi Place have any available units?
7763 Brandi Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
North Richland Hills, TX
.
How much is rent in North Richland Hills, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
North Richland Hills Rent Report
.
What amenities does 7763 Brandi Place have?
Some of 7763 Brandi Place's amenities include dishwasher, carport, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7763 Brandi Place currently offering any rent specials?
7763 Brandi Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7763 Brandi Place pet-friendly?
No, 7763 Brandi Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in North Richland Hills
.
Does 7763 Brandi Place offer parking?
Yes, 7763 Brandi Place offers parking.
Does 7763 Brandi Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7763 Brandi Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7763 Brandi Place have a pool?
No, 7763 Brandi Place does not have a pool.
Does 7763 Brandi Place have accessible units?
No, 7763 Brandi Place does not have accessible units.
Does 7763 Brandi Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7763 Brandi Place has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
