Just remodeled, roomy 2 bedroom , with large master. New counter tops, new paint in gray and white tones. New luxury vinyl plank flooring with ceramic tile in kitchen and baths. Outside storage and fenced back yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7730 Jennifer Lane have any available units?
7730 Jennifer Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Richland Hills, TX.