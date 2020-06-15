7716 Sable Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

FREE RENT!!! Updated, well maintained duplex. Excellent location and great neighborhood. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Living features fireplace, updated flooring and paint colors. Kitchen with lots of storage. Half Bath and utility room downstairs. All bedrooms located upstairs with 2 full baths. Large master bedroom and 2 additional good sized bedrooms. Fenced back yard and 2 car front entry garage. Flooring and paint are currently being updated. Pictures are of mirror unit next door, flooring and paint may vary. Visit our website for all rental criteria, applications, additional properties available. Please verify school districts & areas independently, local changes may take effect after publishing.