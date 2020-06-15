All apartments in North Richland Hills
Last updated October 1 2019 at 6:34 PM

7716 Sable Lane

7716 Sable Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7716 Sable Lane, North Richland Hills, TX 76182

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
FREE RENT!!! Updated, well maintained duplex. Excellent location and great neighborhood. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Living features fireplace, updated flooring and paint colors. Kitchen with lots of storage. Half Bath and utility room downstairs. All bedrooms located upstairs with 2 full baths. Large master bedroom and 2 additional good sized bedrooms. Fenced back yard and 2 car front entry garage. Flooring and paint are currently being updated. Pictures are of mirror unit next door, flooring and paint may vary. Visit our website for all rental criteria, applications, additional properties available. Please verify school districts & areas independently, local changes may take effect after publishing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7716 Sable Lane have any available units?
7716 Sable Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Richland Hills, TX.
How much is rent in North Richland Hills, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Richland Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 7716 Sable Lane have?
Some of 7716 Sable Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7716 Sable Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7716 Sable Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7716 Sable Lane pet-friendly?
No, 7716 Sable Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Richland Hills.
Does 7716 Sable Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7716 Sable Lane offers parking.
Does 7716 Sable Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7716 Sable Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7716 Sable Lane have a pool?
No, 7716 Sable Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7716 Sable Lane have accessible units?
No, 7716 Sable Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7716 Sable Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7716 Sable Lane has units with dishwashers.

