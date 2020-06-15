All apartments in North Richland Hills
Find more places like 7706 Mary Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Richland Hills, TX
/
7706 Mary Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7706 Mary Drive

7706 Mary Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
North Richland Hills
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

7706 Mary Dr, North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Holiday Meadows

Amenities

recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
TENANT MUST VERIFY SCHOOLS; SQUARE FEET IS HALF THE DUPLEX so this side is approx. 1050 square feet ...Nice, updated 3 bedroom 1.5 bath for rent with backyard, close to shopping and highways, Birdville ISD.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7706 Mary Drive have any available units?
7706 Mary Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Richland Hills, TX.
How much is rent in North Richland Hills, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Richland Hills Rent Report.
Is 7706 Mary Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7706 Mary Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7706 Mary Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7706 Mary Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Richland Hills.
Does 7706 Mary Drive offer parking?
No, 7706 Mary Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7706 Mary Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7706 Mary Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7706 Mary Drive have a pool?
No, 7706 Mary Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7706 Mary Drive have accessible units?
No, 7706 Mary Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7706 Mary Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7706 Mary Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7706 Mary Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7706 Mary Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Enclave at Hometown
8601 Ice House Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Hilltop
6424 Iron Horse Blvd
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Venue at Hometown
9012 Courtenay St
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Emerald Park Apartments
8341 Emerald Hills Way
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Oxford at Iron Horse
6100 Browning Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
The Delano at North Richland Hills
6250 Rosewood Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Grayson Ridge
6901 NE Loop 820
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
26 at City Point
4201 City Point Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76180

Similar Pages

North Richland Hills 1 BedroomsNorth Richland Hills 2 Bedrooms
North Richland Hills Apartments with ParkingNorth Richland Hills Dog Friendly Apartments
North Richland Hills Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TX
DeSoto, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary