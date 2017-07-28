All apartments in North Richland Hills
Find more places like 7704 Evergreen Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Richland Hills, TX
/
7704 Evergreen Avenue
Last updated November 9 2019 at 5:22 AM

7704 Evergreen Avenue

7704 Evergreen Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
North Richland Hills
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

7704 Evergreen Avenue, North Richland Hills, TX 76182

Amenities

fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7704 Evergreen Avenue have any available units?
7704 Evergreen Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Richland Hills, TX.
How much is rent in North Richland Hills, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Richland Hills Rent Report.
Is 7704 Evergreen Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7704 Evergreen Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7704 Evergreen Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7704 Evergreen Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Richland Hills.
Does 7704 Evergreen Avenue offer parking?
No, 7704 Evergreen Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 7704 Evergreen Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7704 Evergreen Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7704 Evergreen Avenue have a pool?
No, 7704 Evergreen Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7704 Evergreen Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7704 Evergreen Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7704 Evergreen Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7704 Evergreen Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7704 Evergreen Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 7704 Evergreen Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Enclave at Hometown
8601 Ice House Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Dolce Living Home Town
6100 Ashbury St
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
The Abbey at Hightower
6889 Hightower Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76182
Emerald Park Apartments
8341 Emerald Hills Way
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Castlewinds
4205 Rufe Snow Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Shadow Creek
6715 Buenos Aires Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Grayson Ridge
6901 NE Loop 820
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
26 at City Point
4201 City Point Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76180

Similar Pages

North Richland Hills 1 BedroomsNorth Richland Hills 2 Bedrooms
North Richland Hills Apartments with ParkingNorth Richland Hills Dog Friendly Apartments
North Richland Hills Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TX
DeSoto, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary