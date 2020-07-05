7701 Bogart Drive

Amenities

SUPER Home in North Richland Hills! Gorgeous Kitchen with granite counter tops, cozy breakfast nook overlooking the private backyard! Spacious floor plan with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. LARGE Living room with a brick wood burning fireplace plus built in shelves!



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management. **ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**



