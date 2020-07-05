All apartments in North Richland Hills
Find more places like 7701 Bogart Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Richland Hills, TX
/
7701 Bogart Drive
Last updated May 23 2019 at 10:46 PM

7701 Bogart Drive

7701 Bogart Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
North Richland Hills
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

7701 Bogart Drive, North Richland Hills, TX 76180
College Hills

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
SUPER Home in North Richland Hills! Gorgeous Kitchen with granite counter tops, cozy breakfast nook overlooking the private backyard! Spacious floor plan with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. LARGE Living room with a brick wood burning fireplace plus built in shelves!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management. **ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7701 Bogart Drive have any available units?
7701 Bogart Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Richland Hills, TX.
How much is rent in North Richland Hills, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Richland Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 7701 Bogart Drive have?
Some of 7701 Bogart Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7701 Bogart Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7701 Bogart Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7701 Bogart Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7701 Bogart Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7701 Bogart Drive offer parking?
No, 7701 Bogart Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7701 Bogart Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7701 Bogart Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7701 Bogart Drive have a pool?
No, 7701 Bogart Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7701 Bogart Drive have accessible units?
No, 7701 Bogart Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7701 Bogart Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7701 Bogart Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Enclave at Hometown
8601 Ice House Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Hilltop
6424 Iron Horse Blvd
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Dolce Living Home Town
6100 Ashbury St
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Emerald Park Apartments
8341 Emerald Hills Way
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Shadow Creek
6715 Buenos Aires Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
The Delano at North Richland Hills
6250 Rosewood Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
26 at City Point
4201 City Point Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
The Meadows at North Richland Hills
8515 Boulevard 26
North Richland Hills, TX 76180

Similar Pages

North Richland Hills 1 BedroomsNorth Richland Hills 2 Bedrooms
North Richland Hills Apartments with ParkingNorth Richland Hills Dog Friendly Apartments
North Richland Hills Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TX
DeSoto, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary