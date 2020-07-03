All apartments in North Richland Hills
Last updated August 1 2019 at 7:15 AM

7700 Red Oak Street

7700 Red Oak Street · No Longer Available
Location

7700 Red Oak Street, North Richland Hills, TX 76182

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Approved and secured tenants. Perfectly updated on interior corner lot within walking distance to Green Valley Park and Elem. Central living area with vaulted beamed ceiling, stone FP, picture frame trim & wood laminate flooring. Kitchen features granite countertops, tumbled marble backsplash, smooth cooktop, micro, dbl ovens and includes SS refrigerator. Dining area overlooks huge tree canopied backyard with covered porch. Spacious rooms throughout. Master bath offers granite dual sink vanity, his & hers walk-in closets. Guest bedrooms include wainscoting & chair rails. Baths have decorative glass & tile surround on tub & shower. Side entry garage with opener.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7700 Red Oak Street have any available units?
7700 Red Oak Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Richland Hills, TX.
How much is rent in North Richland Hills, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Richland Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 7700 Red Oak Street have?
Some of 7700 Red Oak Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7700 Red Oak Street currently offering any rent specials?
7700 Red Oak Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7700 Red Oak Street pet-friendly?
No, 7700 Red Oak Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Richland Hills.
Does 7700 Red Oak Street offer parking?
Yes, 7700 Red Oak Street offers parking.
Does 7700 Red Oak Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7700 Red Oak Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7700 Red Oak Street have a pool?
No, 7700 Red Oak Street does not have a pool.
Does 7700 Red Oak Street have accessible units?
No, 7700 Red Oak Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7700 Red Oak Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7700 Red Oak Street has units with dishwashers.

