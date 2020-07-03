7700 Red Oak Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Approved and secured tenants. Perfectly updated on interior corner lot within walking distance to Green Valley Park and Elem. Central living area with vaulted beamed ceiling, stone FP, picture frame trim & wood laminate flooring. Kitchen features granite countertops, tumbled marble backsplash, smooth cooktop, micro, dbl ovens and includes SS refrigerator. Dining area overlooks huge tree canopied backyard with covered porch. Spacious rooms throughout. Master bath offers granite dual sink vanity, his & hers walk-in closets. Guest bedrooms include wainscoting & chair rails. Baths have decorative glass & tile surround on tub & shower. Side entry garage with opener.