Home
/
North Richland Hills, TX
/
7609 Kimberly Court
Last updated December 4 2019 at 5:16 PM

7609 Kimberly Court

7609 Kimberly Court · No Longer Available
Location

7609 Kimberly Court, North Richland Hills, TX 76182

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 3 bed, 2 bath, 1,492 sq ft, 1 story home in North Richland Hills! Spacious living room with wood floors and fireplace! Open kitchen concept with updated counters. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

**Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7609 Kimberly Court have any available units?
7609 Kimberly Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Richland Hills, TX.
How much is rent in North Richland Hills, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Richland Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 7609 Kimberly Court have?
Some of 7609 Kimberly Court's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7609 Kimberly Court currently offering any rent specials?
7609 Kimberly Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7609 Kimberly Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 7609 Kimberly Court is pet friendly.
Does 7609 Kimberly Court offer parking?
No, 7609 Kimberly Court does not offer parking.
Does 7609 Kimberly Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7609 Kimberly Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7609 Kimberly Court have a pool?
No, 7609 Kimberly Court does not have a pool.
Does 7609 Kimberly Court have accessible units?
No, 7609 Kimberly Court does not have accessible units.
Does 7609 Kimberly Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 7609 Kimberly Court does not have units with dishwashers.

