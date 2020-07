Amenities

Adorable 2 story, 3 bedroom 2.5 bath with 2 car garage and fenced back yard. Nice size living room (with wood-burning fireplace), dining room and a half bath are on first floor. All 3 bedrooms and two full baths are upstairs. Downstairs has new vinyl wood-like floors and new carpet in all bedrooms.