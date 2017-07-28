All apartments in North Richland Hills
Find more places like 7515 Connie Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Richland Hills, TX
/
7515 Connie Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7515 Connie Lane

7515 Connie Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
North Richland Hills
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

7515 Connie Lane, North Richland Hills, TX 76182

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
THIS PROPERTY WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR SHOWINGS SEPTEMBER 23rd. Half duplex with 3 beds, 2 baths, over 1,200 sq ft, and a fireplace that completes the charm of this fully remodeled half duplex. Fresh paint, new flooring, and new fixtures (lighting and plumbing) throughout in 2017. Pets considered on a case by case basis with owner approval and additional deposit. No section 8 or housing vouchers accepted. $1325 security deposit required. Property can be held off market for 3 weeks from approval of app before lease is required to start. Applications are provided after prospect views property – no property will be leased sight unseen per broker policy.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7515 Connie Lane have any available units?
7515 Connie Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Richland Hills, TX.
How much is rent in North Richland Hills, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Richland Hills Rent Report.
Is 7515 Connie Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7515 Connie Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7515 Connie Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 7515 Connie Lane is pet friendly.
Does 7515 Connie Lane offer parking?
No, 7515 Connie Lane does not offer parking.
Does 7515 Connie Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7515 Connie Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7515 Connie Lane have a pool?
No, 7515 Connie Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7515 Connie Lane have accessible units?
No, 7515 Connie Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7515 Connie Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 7515 Connie Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7515 Connie Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 7515 Connie Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Enclave at Hometown
8601 Ice House Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Hilltop
6424 Iron Horse Blvd
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Dolce Living Home Town
6100 Ashbury St
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Emerald Park Apartments
8341 Emerald Hills Way
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Castlewinds
4205 Rufe Snow Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Shadow Creek
6715 Buenos Aires Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Grayson Ridge
6901 NE Loop 820
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
The Meadows at North Richland Hills
8515 Boulevard 26
North Richland Hills, TX 76180

Similar Pages

North Richland Hills 1 BedroomsNorth Richland Hills 2 Bedrooms
North Richland Hills Apartments with ParkingNorth Richland Hills Dog Friendly Apartments
North Richland Hills Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TX
DeSoto, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary