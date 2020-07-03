7515 Connie Lane

Amenities
THIS PROPERTY WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR SHOWINGS SEPTEMBER 23rd. Half duplex with 3 beds, 2 baths, over 1,200 sq ft, and a fireplace that completes the charm of this fully remodeled half duplex. Fresh paint, new flooring, and new fixtures (lighting and plumbing) throughout in 2017. Pets considered on a case by case basis with owner approval and additional deposit. No section 8 or housing vouchers accepted. $1325 security deposit required. Property can be held off market for 3 weeks from approval of app before lease is required to start. Applications are provided after prospect views property – no property will be leased sight unseen per broker policy.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.