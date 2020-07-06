All apartments in North Richland Hills
Find more places like 7504 Circle Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Richland Hills, TX
/
7504 Circle Dr
Last updated February 21 2020 at 12:34 PM

7504 Circle Dr

7504 Circle Drive South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
North Richland Hills
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

7504 Circle Drive South, North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Holiday Meadows

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4 bedroom and 2 bath walking distance from Richland High School, split bedrooms open kitchen with all appliances formal dining room, nice backyard with porch.Very attractive rental home. Will not last long

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7504 Circle Dr have any available units?
7504 Circle Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Richland Hills, TX.
How much is rent in North Richland Hills, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Richland Hills Rent Report.
Is 7504 Circle Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7504 Circle Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7504 Circle Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 7504 Circle Dr is pet friendly.
Does 7504 Circle Dr offer parking?
No, 7504 Circle Dr does not offer parking.
Does 7504 Circle Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7504 Circle Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7504 Circle Dr have a pool?
No, 7504 Circle Dr does not have a pool.
Does 7504 Circle Dr have accessible units?
No, 7504 Circle Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7504 Circle Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 7504 Circle Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7504 Circle Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 7504 Circle Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hilltop
6424 Iron Horse Blvd
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
The Abbey at Hightower
6889 Hightower Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76182
Emerald Park Apartments
8341 Emerald Hills Way
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Castlewinds
4205 Rufe Snow Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Oxford at Iron Horse
6100 Browning Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
The Delano at North Richland Hills
6250 Rosewood Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
26 at City Point
4201 City Point Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
The Meadows at North Richland Hills
8515 Boulevard 26
North Richland Hills, TX 76180

Similar Pages

North Richland Hills 1 BedroomsNorth Richland Hills 2 Bedrooms
North Richland Hills Apartments with ParkingNorth Richland Hills Dog Friendly Apartments
North Richland Hills Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TX
DeSoto, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary