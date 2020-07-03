7457 Timberhill Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming 3 Bed 2 Bath Home in North Richland Hills - Charming 3 bedroom home with beautifully established landscaping and tons of curb appeal. A spacious sunken in the living area with decorative wood burning fireplace welcomes you into the home. The galley kitchen features modern white cabinets, black appliances, and ample storage space. Tile continues throughout the main living areas, and laminate wood flooring in all the bedrooms. Huge backyard with cover patio.



No Section 8. Pets Case by Case. No Smoking.



Apply online at cwsparks.com. $42.00 application fee per adult over 18. $250 Pet Deposit and $100 Non-Refundable fee per pet. $150 admin fee due at lease signing. Lawn Care Included in Lease.



