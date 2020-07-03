All apartments in North Richland Hills
Last updated February 14 2020 at 6:02 AM

7430 Sandhurst Lane N

7430 North Sandhurst Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7430 North Sandhurst Lane, North Richland Hills, TX 76182
North Park Estates

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**We will waive the application and admin fee with an approved application!** Charming 3 bed, 2.0 bath, 1,444 sq ft, 1 story home in North Richland Hills! Spacious living room with wood floors and fireplace! Open kitchen concept with updated counters. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7430 Sandhurst Lane N have any available units?
7430 Sandhurst Lane N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Richland Hills, TX.
How much is rent in North Richland Hills, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Richland Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 7430 Sandhurst Lane N have?
Some of 7430 Sandhurst Lane N's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7430 Sandhurst Lane N currently offering any rent specials?
7430 Sandhurst Lane N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7430 Sandhurst Lane N pet-friendly?
Yes, 7430 Sandhurst Lane N is pet friendly.
Does 7430 Sandhurst Lane N offer parking?
No, 7430 Sandhurst Lane N does not offer parking.
Does 7430 Sandhurst Lane N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7430 Sandhurst Lane N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7430 Sandhurst Lane N have a pool?
No, 7430 Sandhurst Lane N does not have a pool.
Does 7430 Sandhurst Lane N have accessible units?
No, 7430 Sandhurst Lane N does not have accessible units.
Does 7430 Sandhurst Lane N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7430 Sandhurst Lane N has units with dishwashers.

