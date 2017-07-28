All apartments in North Richland Hills
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7427 Sandhurst Lane North

7427 East Sandhurst Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7427 East Sandhurst Lane, North Richland Hills, TX 76182
North Park Estates

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7427 Sandhurst Lane North have any available units?
7427 Sandhurst Lane North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Richland Hills, TX.
How much is rent in North Richland Hills, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Richland Hills Rent Report.
Is 7427 Sandhurst Lane North currently offering any rent specials?
7427 Sandhurst Lane North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7427 Sandhurst Lane North pet-friendly?
Yes, 7427 Sandhurst Lane North is pet friendly.
Does 7427 Sandhurst Lane North offer parking?
No, 7427 Sandhurst Lane North does not offer parking.
Does 7427 Sandhurst Lane North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7427 Sandhurst Lane North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7427 Sandhurst Lane North have a pool?
No, 7427 Sandhurst Lane North does not have a pool.
Does 7427 Sandhurst Lane North have accessible units?
No, 7427 Sandhurst Lane North does not have accessible units.
Does 7427 Sandhurst Lane North have units with dishwashers?
No, 7427 Sandhurst Lane North does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7427 Sandhurst Lane North have units with air conditioning?
No, 7427 Sandhurst Lane North does not have units with air conditioning.

