All apartments in North Richland Hills
Find more places like 7424 Jamie Renee Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Richland Hills, TX
/
7424 Jamie Renee Lane
Last updated March 4 2020 at 3:36 AM

7424 Jamie Renee Lane

7424 Jamie Renee Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
North Richland Hills
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

7424 Jamie Renee Lane, North Richland Hills, TX 76182

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. This home has a pool, resident will be billed $150 per month for pool maintenance fee. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7424 Jamie Renee Lane have any available units?
7424 Jamie Renee Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Richland Hills, TX.
How much is rent in North Richland Hills, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Richland Hills Rent Report.
Is 7424 Jamie Renee Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7424 Jamie Renee Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7424 Jamie Renee Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 7424 Jamie Renee Lane is pet friendly.
Does 7424 Jamie Renee Lane offer parking?
No, 7424 Jamie Renee Lane does not offer parking.
Does 7424 Jamie Renee Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7424 Jamie Renee Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7424 Jamie Renee Lane have a pool?
Yes, 7424 Jamie Renee Lane has a pool.
Does 7424 Jamie Renee Lane have accessible units?
No, 7424 Jamie Renee Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7424 Jamie Renee Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 7424 Jamie Renee Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7424 Jamie Renee Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 7424 Jamie Renee Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Enclave at Hometown
8601 Ice House Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Hilltop
6424 Iron Horse Blvd
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Venue at Hometown
9012 Courtenay St
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Castlewinds
4205 Rufe Snow Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Oxford at Iron Horse
6100 Browning Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
The Delano at North Richland Hills
6250 Rosewood Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Grayson Ridge
6901 NE Loop 820
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
26 at City Point
4201 City Point Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76180

Similar Pages

North Richland Hills 1 BedroomsNorth Richland Hills 2 Bedrooms
North Richland Hills Apartments with ParkingNorth Richland Hills Dog Friendly Apartments
North Richland Hills Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TX
DeSoto, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary