7340 Cottonwood Court, North Richland Hills, TX 76182
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Stunning single story home with outdoor living. Three bedrooms with fourth bedroom or office. Formal dining area. Large open kitchen and family room with fireplace. Wood floors throughout. Granite counters and stainless appliances in kitchen. Large open foyer with bench and storage. Covered patio with fireplace.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
