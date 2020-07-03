All apartments in North Richland Hills
North Richland Hills, TX
7340 Cottonwood Court
Last updated September 10 2019 at 11:41 PM

7340 Cottonwood Court

7340 Cottonwood Court · No Longer Available
North Richland Hills
2 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

7340 Cottonwood Court, North Richland Hills, TX 76182

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Stunning single story home with outdoor living. Three bedrooms with fourth bedroom or office. Formal dining area. Large open kitchen and family room with fireplace. Wood floors throughout. Granite counters and stainless appliances in kitchen. Large open foyer with bench and storage. Covered patio with fireplace.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7340 Cottonwood Court have any available units?
7340 Cottonwood Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Richland Hills, TX.
How much is rent in North Richland Hills, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Richland Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 7340 Cottonwood Court have?
Some of 7340 Cottonwood Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7340 Cottonwood Court currently offering any rent specials?
7340 Cottonwood Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7340 Cottonwood Court pet-friendly?
No, 7340 Cottonwood Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Richland Hills.
Does 7340 Cottonwood Court offer parking?
Yes, 7340 Cottonwood Court offers parking.
Does 7340 Cottonwood Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7340 Cottonwood Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7340 Cottonwood Court have a pool?
No, 7340 Cottonwood Court does not have a pool.
Does 7340 Cottonwood Court have accessible units?
No, 7340 Cottonwood Court does not have accessible units.
Does 7340 Cottonwood Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 7340 Cottonwood Court does not have units with dishwashers.

