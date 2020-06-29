7321 Plumwood Drive

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful 2,269 sqft, 3 bed, 2 bath home in a great neighborhood in North Richland Hills! Living room with fireplace and built in shelves. Kitchen with breakfast nook and updated counters. Master suite includes attached bathroom with double vanity. Large backyard, perfect for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!



