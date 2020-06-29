All apartments in North Richland Hills
North Richland Hills, TX
7321 Plumwood Drive
7321 Plumwood Drive

7321 Plumwood Drive
North Richland Hills
2 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

7321 Plumwood Drive, North Richland Hills, TX 76182

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.* No appointment needed, self-show anytime!

Beautiful 2,269 sqft, 3 bed, 2 bath home in a great neighborhood in North Richland Hills! Living room with fireplace and built in shelves. Kitchen with breakfast nook and updated counters. Master suite includes attached bathroom with double vanity. Large backyard, perfect for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7321 Plumwood Drive have any available units?
7321 Plumwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Richland Hills, TX.
How much is rent in North Richland Hills, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Richland Hills Rent Report.
Is 7321 Plumwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7321 Plumwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7321 Plumwood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7321 Plumwood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7321 Plumwood Drive offer parking?
No, 7321 Plumwood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7321 Plumwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7321 Plumwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7321 Plumwood Drive have a pool?
No, 7321 Plumwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7321 Plumwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 7321 Plumwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7321 Plumwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7321 Plumwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7321 Plumwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7321 Plumwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

