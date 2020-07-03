All apartments in North Richland Hills
Find more places like 7300 Windhaven Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Richland Hills, TX
/
7300 Windhaven Road
Last updated April 2 2020 at 7:50 PM

7300 Windhaven Road

7300 Windhaven Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
North Richland Hills
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

7300 Windhaven Road, North Richland Hills, TX 76182

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**We will waive the application and admin fee with an approved application!**Charming 3 bed, 2 bath, 1,441 sq ft, 1 story home in North Richland Hills! Spacious living room! Open kitchen concept. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

**Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7300 Windhaven Road have any available units?
7300 Windhaven Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Richland Hills, TX.
How much is rent in North Richland Hills, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Richland Hills Rent Report.
Is 7300 Windhaven Road currently offering any rent specials?
7300 Windhaven Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7300 Windhaven Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 7300 Windhaven Road is pet friendly.
Does 7300 Windhaven Road offer parking?
No, 7300 Windhaven Road does not offer parking.
Does 7300 Windhaven Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7300 Windhaven Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7300 Windhaven Road have a pool?
No, 7300 Windhaven Road does not have a pool.
Does 7300 Windhaven Road have accessible units?
No, 7300 Windhaven Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7300 Windhaven Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 7300 Windhaven Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7300 Windhaven Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 7300 Windhaven Road does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Enclave at Hometown
8601 Ice House Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Hilltop
6424 Iron Horse Blvd
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Dolce Living Home Town
6100 Ashbury St
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Venue at Hometown
9012 Courtenay St
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Emerald Park Apartments
8341 Emerald Hills Way
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Castlewinds
4205 Rufe Snow Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Grayson Ridge
6901 NE Loop 820
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
The Meadows at North Richland Hills
8515 Boulevard 26
North Richland Hills, TX 76180

Similar Pages

North Richland Hills 1 BedroomsNorth Richland Hills 2 Bedrooms
North Richland Hills Apartments with ParkingNorth Richland Hills Dog Friendly Apartments
North Richland Hills Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TX
DeSoto, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary