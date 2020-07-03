All apartments in North Richland Hills
Find more places like 7220 Edinburg Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Richland Hills, TX
/
7220 Edinburg Drive
Last updated May 14 2019 at 10:06 AM

7220 Edinburg Drive

7220 Edinburg Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
North Richland Hills
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

7220 Edinburg Dr, North Richland Hills, TX 76182
North Park Estates

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Description Coming Soon!
If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7220 Edinburg Drive have any available units?
7220 Edinburg Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Richland Hills, TX.
How much is rent in North Richland Hills, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Richland Hills Rent Report.
Is 7220 Edinburg Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7220 Edinburg Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7220 Edinburg Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7220 Edinburg Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7220 Edinburg Drive offer parking?
No, 7220 Edinburg Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7220 Edinburg Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7220 Edinburg Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7220 Edinburg Drive have a pool?
No, 7220 Edinburg Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7220 Edinburg Drive have accessible units?
No, 7220 Edinburg Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7220 Edinburg Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7220 Edinburg Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7220 Edinburg Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7220 Edinburg Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hilltop
6424 Iron Horse Blvd
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Dolce Living Home Town
6100 Ashbury St
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Venue at Hometown
9012 Courtenay St
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
The Abbey at Hightower
6889 Hightower Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76182
Shadow Creek
6715 Buenos Aires Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
The Delano at North Richland Hills
6250 Rosewood Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Grayson Ridge
6901 NE Loop 820
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
26 at City Point
4201 City Point Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76180

Similar Pages

North Richland Hills 1 BedroomsNorth Richland Hills 2 Bedrooms
North Richland Hills Apartments with ParkingNorth Richland Hills Dog Friendly Apartments
North Richland Hills Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TX
DeSoto, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary