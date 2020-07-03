All apartments in North Richland Hills
North Richland Hills, TX
7213 Chatham Road
Last updated November 24 2019 at 2:48 AM

7213 Chatham Road

7213 Chatham Road · No Longer Available
North Richland Hills
2 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

7213 Chatham Road, North Richland Hills, TX 76182
North Park Estates

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Great Updated Property With Easy Access to 820. Come see this amazing property perfect for a small family or young professional.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7213 Chatham Road have any available units?
7213 Chatham Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Richland Hills, TX.
How much is rent in North Richland Hills, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Richland Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 7213 Chatham Road have?
Some of 7213 Chatham Road's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7213 Chatham Road currently offering any rent specials?
7213 Chatham Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7213 Chatham Road pet-friendly?
No, 7213 Chatham Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Richland Hills.
Does 7213 Chatham Road offer parking?
Yes, 7213 Chatham Road offers parking.
Does 7213 Chatham Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7213 Chatham Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7213 Chatham Road have a pool?
No, 7213 Chatham Road does not have a pool.
Does 7213 Chatham Road have accessible units?
No, 7213 Chatham Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7213 Chatham Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7213 Chatham Road has units with dishwashers.

