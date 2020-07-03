Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in North Richland Hills
Find more places like 7213 Chatham Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
North Richland Hills, TX
/
7213 Chatham Road
Last updated November 24 2019 at 2:48 AM
1 of 21
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7213 Chatham Road
7213 Chatham Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
North Richland Hills
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Location
7213 Chatham Road, North Richland Hills, TX 76182
North Park Estates
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Great Updated Property With Easy Access to 820. Come see this amazing property perfect for a small family or young professional.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7213 Chatham Road have any available units?
7213 Chatham Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
North Richland Hills, TX
.
How much is rent in North Richland Hills, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
North Richland Hills Rent Report
.
What amenities does 7213 Chatham Road have?
Some of 7213 Chatham Road's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7213 Chatham Road currently offering any rent specials?
7213 Chatham Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7213 Chatham Road pet-friendly?
No, 7213 Chatham Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in North Richland Hills
.
Does 7213 Chatham Road offer parking?
Yes, 7213 Chatham Road offers parking.
Does 7213 Chatham Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7213 Chatham Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7213 Chatham Road have a pool?
No, 7213 Chatham Road does not have a pool.
Does 7213 Chatham Road have accessible units?
No, 7213 Chatham Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7213 Chatham Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7213 Chatham Road has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Enclave at Hometown
8601 Ice House Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Hilltop
6424 Iron Horse Blvd
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Dolce Living Home Town
6100 Ashbury St
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Emerald Park Apartments
8341 Emerald Hills Way
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Oxford at Iron Horse
6100 Browning Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
The Delano at North Richland Hills
6250 Rosewood Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Grayson Ridge
6901 NE Loop 820
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
26 at City Point
4201 City Point Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Similar Pages
North Richland Hills 1 Bedrooms
North Richland Hills 2 Bedrooms
North Richland Hills Apartments with Parking
North Richland Hills Dog Friendly Apartments
North Richland Hills Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Mansfield, TX
Farmers Branch, TX
Rowlett, TX
Flower Mound, TX
DeSoto, TX
Waxahachie, TX
Coppell, TX
Cedar Hill, TX
Rockwall, TX
The Colony, TX
Haltom City, TX
Keller, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
Amberton University
El Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary