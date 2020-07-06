All apartments in North Richland Hills
Last updated August 13 2019 at 11:23 PM

7133 Barbados Drive

7133 Barbados Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7133 Barbados Drive, North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Holiday West

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath home with two living areas. 2 sided fireplace. Large walk in closets in all bedrooms. Wetbar in second living. Great family home.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7133 Barbados Drive have any available units?
7133 Barbados Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Richland Hills, TX.
How much is rent in North Richland Hills, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Richland Hills Rent Report.
Is 7133 Barbados Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7133 Barbados Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7133 Barbados Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7133 Barbados Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7133 Barbados Drive offer parking?
No, 7133 Barbados Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7133 Barbados Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7133 Barbados Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7133 Barbados Drive have a pool?
No, 7133 Barbados Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7133 Barbados Drive have accessible units?
No, 7133 Barbados Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7133 Barbados Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7133 Barbados Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7133 Barbados Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7133 Barbados Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

