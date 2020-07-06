7133 Barbados Drive, North Richland Hills, TX 76180 Holiday West
Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath home with two living areas. 2 sided fireplace. Large walk in closets in all bedrooms. Wetbar in second living. Great family home. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7133 Barbados Drive have any available units?
7133 Barbados Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Richland Hills, TX.