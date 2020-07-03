All apartments in North Richland Hills
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7108 Oldham Place

7108 Oldham Place · No Longer Available
Location

7108 Oldham Place, North Richland Hills, TX 76182
North Park Estates

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
APPLICATION FEE SPECIAL! Get your application fee refunded to your ledger when you lease a Main Street Renewal home within 30 days of applying! Lease a home today!
*application fee refund is contingent on a fully executed lease and move in funds paid within 48 hours of application approval. Please contact our office with any questions*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7108 Oldham Place have any available units?
7108 Oldham Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Richland Hills, TX.
How much is rent in North Richland Hills, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Richland Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 7108 Oldham Place have?
Some of 7108 Oldham Place's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7108 Oldham Place currently offering any rent specials?
7108 Oldham Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7108 Oldham Place pet-friendly?
No, 7108 Oldham Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Richland Hills.
Does 7108 Oldham Place offer parking?
Yes, 7108 Oldham Place offers parking.
Does 7108 Oldham Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7108 Oldham Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7108 Oldham Place have a pool?
No, 7108 Oldham Place does not have a pool.
Does 7108 Oldham Place have accessible units?
No, 7108 Oldham Place does not have accessible units.
Does 7108 Oldham Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7108 Oldham Place has units with dishwashers.

