All apartments in North Richland Hills
Find more places like 7064 Meadowview Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Richland Hills, TX
/
7064 Meadowview Terrace
Last updated October 21 2019 at 7:24 PM

7064 Meadowview Terrace

7064 Meadowview Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
North Richland Hills
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

7064 Meadowview Terrace, North Richland Hills, TX 76182
Foster Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful home on corner lot in desirable neighborhood. Open concept. Gorgeous laminate wood floors in main living areas and kitchen. Granite countertops!! Master bath and secondary bath beautifully updated! Master bath features a jetted tub, separate shower and dual walk-in closets. Dining room has beautiful updated bay windows. Split bedroom arrangement! Stainless steel refrigerator stays. Huge covered patio and fantastic fencing!
Tenants agent to verify schools, sq ft. Ask about pets & deposit.

By approved appointment only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7064 Meadowview Terrace have any available units?
7064 Meadowview Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Richland Hills, TX.
How much is rent in North Richland Hills, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Richland Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 7064 Meadowview Terrace have?
Some of 7064 Meadowview Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7064 Meadowview Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
7064 Meadowview Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7064 Meadowview Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 7064 Meadowview Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 7064 Meadowview Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 7064 Meadowview Terrace offers parking.
Does 7064 Meadowview Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7064 Meadowview Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7064 Meadowview Terrace have a pool?
No, 7064 Meadowview Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 7064 Meadowview Terrace have accessible units?
No, 7064 Meadowview Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 7064 Meadowview Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7064 Meadowview Terrace has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Venue at Hometown
9012 Courtenay St
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
The Abbey at Hightower
6889 Hightower Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76182
Castlewinds
4205 Rufe Snow Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Oxford at Iron Horse
6100 Browning Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Shadow Creek
6715 Buenos Aires Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
The Delano at North Richland Hills
6250 Rosewood Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Grayson Ridge
6901 NE Loop 820
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
The Meadows at North Richland Hills
8515 Boulevard 26
North Richland Hills, TX 76180

Similar Pages

North Richland Hills 1 BedroomsNorth Richland Hills 2 Bedrooms
North Richland Hills Apartments with ParkingNorth Richland Hills Dog Friendly Apartments
North Richland Hills Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TX
DeSoto, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary