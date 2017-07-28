7064 Meadowview Terrace

Amenities
Beautiful home on corner lot in desirable neighborhood. Open concept. Gorgeous laminate wood floors in main living areas and kitchen. Granite countertops!! Master bath and secondary bath beautifully updated! Master bath features a jetted tub, separate shower and dual walk-in closets. Dining room has beautiful updated bay windows. Split bedroom arrangement! Stainless steel refrigerator stays. Huge covered patio and fantastic fencing!
Tenants agent to verify schools, sq ft. Ask about pets & deposit.
By approved appointment only.