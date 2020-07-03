All apartments in North Richland Hills
Home
/
North Richland Hills, TX
/
7037 Daleview Tr.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7037 Daleview Tr.

7037 Daleview Trail · No Longer Available
North Richland Hills
2 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

7037 Daleview Trail, North Richland Hills, TX 76182

Amenities

recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
recently renovated
Property Amenities
"North Richland Hills Texas Homes For Rent" - 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in North Richland Hills. Open kitchen, dining and living room. Upgraded features include fresh interior paint, new laminate flooring in living room, kitchen and hall. New carpet in bedrooms. New ceiling fans and light fixtures throughout. Birdville ISD

www.fortworthpropertymanagement.com

UTILITY & MAINTENANCE PROGRAM:
With this new program, we will mail you the exact filters you need for your HVAC system every 30 days. Quality filters that are the right size for your home are sent directly to you at the right time. This will help you save 5-15% off of your heating and cooling bill, help your unit run more efficiently, and create a healthier living environment. All you have to do is install the filters within two (2) days of receipt. If, for some reason, you can't, then please let us know and we'll show you how.

This program costs you $20 per month which is paid as part of your monthly rent. While we have language in the lease to cover this, we wanted to make sure you are aware of the program ahead of time and fully understand why we've made this part of our agreement.

(RLNE4725182)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7037 Daleview Tr. have any available units?
7037 Daleview Tr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Richland Hills, TX.
How much is rent in North Richland Hills, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Richland Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 7037 Daleview Tr. have?
Some of 7037 Daleview Tr.'s amenities include recently renovated, air conditioning, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7037 Daleview Tr. currently offering any rent specials?
7037 Daleview Tr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7037 Daleview Tr. pet-friendly?
No, 7037 Daleview Tr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Richland Hills.
Does 7037 Daleview Tr. offer parking?
No, 7037 Daleview Tr. does not offer parking.
Does 7037 Daleview Tr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7037 Daleview Tr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7037 Daleview Tr. have a pool?
No, 7037 Daleview Tr. does not have a pool.
Does 7037 Daleview Tr. have accessible units?
No, 7037 Daleview Tr. does not have accessible units.
Does 7037 Daleview Tr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 7037 Daleview Tr. does not have units with dishwashers.

How much should you be paying for rent?

