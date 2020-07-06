All apartments in North Richland Hills
Last updated September 11 2019 at 6:35 PM

7024 Shauna Drive

Location

7024 Shauna Drive, North Richland Hills, TX 76180

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Super cute three bedroom home is loaded with charm! Located in a quaint neighborhood, this cozy home has beautiful neutral paint inside and out, updated flooring and new lighting! Great backyard, perfect for entertaining! Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information! This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7024 Shauna Drive have any available units?
7024 Shauna Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Richland Hills, TX.
How much is rent in North Richland Hills, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Richland Hills Rent Report.
Is 7024 Shauna Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7024 Shauna Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7024 Shauna Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7024 Shauna Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7024 Shauna Drive offer parking?
No, 7024 Shauna Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7024 Shauna Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7024 Shauna Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7024 Shauna Drive have a pool?
No, 7024 Shauna Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7024 Shauna Drive have accessible units?
No, 7024 Shauna Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7024 Shauna Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7024 Shauna Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7024 Shauna Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7024 Shauna Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

