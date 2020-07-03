7022 Lincoln Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly carport recently renovated

Recently updated 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 carport duplex in N. Richland Hills with small detached fenced in yard. Neutral color paint throughout, vinyl plank flooring installed March 2020 throughout, updated counters in kitchen and both baths, oversized master bedroom with room for office space or sitting area, full size washer and dryer area off second bathroom. Pets allowed with owner approval and additional deposit. No section 8 or housing vouchers/housing assistance accepted. $1050.00 security deposit required. Property can be held off market for 3 weeks from approval of applications before lease is required to start. Applications are provided after prospect views property – no property will be leased sight unseen per broker policy.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.