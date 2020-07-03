All apartments in North Richland Hills
Find more places like 7022 Lincoln Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Richland Hills, TX
/
7022 Lincoln Drive
Last updated March 13 2020 at 9:20 PM

7022 Lincoln Drive

7022 Lincoln Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
North Richland Hills
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

7022 Lincoln Dr, North Richland Hills, TX 76182

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
Recently updated 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 carport duplex in N. Richland Hills with small detached fenced in yard. Neutral color paint throughout, vinyl plank flooring installed March 2020 throughout, updated counters in kitchen and both baths, oversized master bedroom with room for office space or sitting area, full size washer and dryer area off second bathroom. Pets allowed with owner approval and additional deposit. No section 8 or housing vouchers/housing assistance accepted. $1050.00 security deposit required. Property can be held off market for 3 weeks from approval of applications before lease is required to start. Applications are provided after prospect views property – no property will be leased sight unseen per broker policy.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7022 Lincoln Drive have any available units?
7022 Lincoln Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Richland Hills, TX.
How much is rent in North Richland Hills, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Richland Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 7022 Lincoln Drive have?
Some of 7022 Lincoln Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7022 Lincoln Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7022 Lincoln Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7022 Lincoln Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7022 Lincoln Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7022 Lincoln Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7022 Lincoln Drive offers parking.
Does 7022 Lincoln Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7022 Lincoln Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7022 Lincoln Drive have a pool?
No, 7022 Lincoln Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7022 Lincoln Drive have accessible units?
No, 7022 Lincoln Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7022 Lincoln Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7022 Lincoln Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Enclave at Hometown
8601 Ice House Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Hilltop
6424 Iron Horse Blvd
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Emerald Park Apartments
8341 Emerald Hills Way
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Castlewinds
4205 Rufe Snow Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
The Delano at North Richland Hills
6250 Rosewood Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Grayson Ridge
6901 NE Loop 820
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
26 at City Point
4201 City Point Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
The Meadows at North Richland Hills
8515 Boulevard 26
North Richland Hills, TX 76180

Similar Pages

North Richland Hills 1 BedroomsNorth Richland Hills 2 Bedrooms
North Richland Hills Apartments with ParkingNorth Richland Hills Dog Friendly Apartments
North Richland Hills Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TX
DeSoto, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary