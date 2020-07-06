Rent Calculator
Home
/
North Richland Hills, TX
/
7017 Oakland Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7017 Oakland Lane
7017 Oakland Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
North Richland Hills
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Location
7017 Oakland Lane, North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful updated kitchen and appliances with new vinyl flooring throughout. New kitchen faucet with special sensor feature. Ceiling fans throughout.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7017 Oakland Lane have any available units?
7017 Oakland Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
North Richland Hills, TX
.
How much is rent in North Richland Hills, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
North Richland Hills Rent Report
.
What amenities does 7017 Oakland Lane have?
Some of 7017 Oakland Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7017 Oakland Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7017 Oakland Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7017 Oakland Lane pet-friendly?
No, 7017 Oakland Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in North Richland Hills
.
Does 7017 Oakland Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7017 Oakland Lane offers parking.
Does 7017 Oakland Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7017 Oakland Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7017 Oakland Lane have a pool?
No, 7017 Oakland Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7017 Oakland Lane have accessible units?
No, 7017 Oakland Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7017 Oakland Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 7017 Oakland Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
