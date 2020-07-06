All apartments in North Richland Hills
Find more places like 7017 Oakland Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Richland Hills, TX
/
7017 Oakland Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7017 Oakland Lane

7017 Oakland Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
North Richland Hills
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

7017 Oakland Lane, North Richland Hills, TX 76180

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful updated kitchen and appliances with new vinyl flooring throughout. New kitchen faucet with special sensor feature. Ceiling fans throughout.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7017 Oakland Lane have any available units?
7017 Oakland Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Richland Hills, TX.
How much is rent in North Richland Hills, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Richland Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 7017 Oakland Lane have?
Some of 7017 Oakland Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7017 Oakland Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7017 Oakland Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7017 Oakland Lane pet-friendly?
No, 7017 Oakland Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Richland Hills.
Does 7017 Oakland Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7017 Oakland Lane offers parking.
Does 7017 Oakland Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7017 Oakland Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7017 Oakland Lane have a pool?
No, 7017 Oakland Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7017 Oakland Lane have accessible units?
No, 7017 Oakland Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7017 Oakland Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 7017 Oakland Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Enclave at Hometown
8601 Ice House Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Dolce Living Home Town
6100 Ashbury St
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
The Abbey at Hightower
6889 Hightower Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76182
Castlewinds
4205 Rufe Snow Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Shadow Creek
6715 Buenos Aires Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
The Delano at North Richland Hills
6250 Rosewood Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Grayson Ridge
6901 NE Loop 820
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
The Meadows at North Richland Hills
8515 Boulevard 26
North Richland Hills, TX 76180

Similar Pages

North Richland Hills 1 BedroomsNorth Richland Hills 2 Bedrooms
North Richland Hills Apartments with ParkingNorth Richland Hills Dog Friendly Apartments
North Richland Hills Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TX
DeSoto, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary