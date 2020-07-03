All apartments in North Richland Hills
Last updated October 17 2019 at 11:55 PM

7016 Ridgetop Road

7016 Ridgetop Road · No Longer Available
Location

7016 Ridgetop Road, North Richland Hills, TX 76182

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Recently updated 3 Bed 2 Bath in nice neighborhood. Newer flooring, paint, roof and refinished kitchen and bath cabinets. Nice sized fence yard. Owner has RE License.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7016 Ridgetop Road have any available units?
7016 Ridgetop Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Richland Hills, TX.
How much is rent in North Richland Hills, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Richland Hills Rent Report.
Is 7016 Ridgetop Road currently offering any rent specials?
7016 Ridgetop Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7016 Ridgetop Road pet-friendly?
No, 7016 Ridgetop Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Richland Hills.
Does 7016 Ridgetop Road offer parking?
No, 7016 Ridgetop Road does not offer parking.
Does 7016 Ridgetop Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7016 Ridgetop Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7016 Ridgetop Road have a pool?
No, 7016 Ridgetop Road does not have a pool.
Does 7016 Ridgetop Road have accessible units?
No, 7016 Ridgetop Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7016 Ridgetop Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7016 Ridgetop Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 7016 Ridgetop Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 7016 Ridgetop Road does not have units with air conditioning.

