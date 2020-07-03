All apartments in North Richland Hills
North Richland Hills, TX
7013 Windhaven Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7013 Windhaven Road

7013 Windhaven Road · No Longer Available
Location

7013 Windhaven Road, North Richland Hills, TX 76182

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3-2-2 home in Birdville ISD. Enjoy the wood burning fireplace in the spacious family room! Walk in closets in all bedrooms, large eat-in kitchen with island. Large backyard perfect for family gatherings!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7013 Windhaven Road have any available units?
7013 Windhaven Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Richland Hills, TX.
How much is rent in North Richland Hills, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Richland Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 7013 Windhaven Road have?
Some of 7013 Windhaven Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7013 Windhaven Road currently offering any rent specials?
7013 Windhaven Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7013 Windhaven Road pet-friendly?
No, 7013 Windhaven Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Richland Hills.
Does 7013 Windhaven Road offer parking?
Yes, 7013 Windhaven Road offers parking.
Does 7013 Windhaven Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7013 Windhaven Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7013 Windhaven Road have a pool?
No, 7013 Windhaven Road does not have a pool.
Does 7013 Windhaven Road have accessible units?
No, 7013 Windhaven Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7013 Windhaven Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7013 Windhaven Road has units with dishwashers.

