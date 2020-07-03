7013 Windhaven Road, North Richland Hills, TX 76182
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3-2-2 home in Birdville ISD. Enjoy the wood burning fireplace in the spacious family room! Walk in closets in all bedrooms, large eat-in kitchen with island. Large backyard perfect for family gatherings!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
