7009 Timberlane Drive
7009 Timberlane Drive

7009 Timberlane Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7009 Timberlane Drive, North Richland Hills, TX 76182

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
MOVE IN Ready NRH home! 4 bed, 2 bath, Open concept, Split Bedrooms. Large kitchen with ss appliances and new cooktop and a TON of cabinet space. Fridge included but not warranted. HUGE master suite with jetted tub and separate shower along with his and her closets and lots of updates. Nest thermostat and Ring doorbell. Luxury vinyl plank and ceramic tile throughout; NO CARPET! Large covered patio and backyard. Attached 2-car garage. Owner must approve all applications and pets. Each adult over 18 must apply online.$45 app fee per adult. No section 8. Only complete applications will be processed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7009 Timberlane Drive have any available units?
7009 Timberlane Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Richland Hills, TX.
How much is rent in North Richland Hills, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Richland Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 7009 Timberlane Drive have?
Some of 7009 Timberlane Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7009 Timberlane Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7009 Timberlane Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7009 Timberlane Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7009 Timberlane Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7009 Timberlane Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7009 Timberlane Drive offers parking.
Does 7009 Timberlane Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7009 Timberlane Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7009 Timberlane Drive have a pool?
No, 7009 Timberlane Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7009 Timberlane Drive have accessible units?
No, 7009 Timberlane Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7009 Timberlane Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7009 Timberlane Drive has units with dishwashers.

