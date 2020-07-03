7009 Timberlane Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

MOVE IN Ready NRH home! 4 bed, 2 bath, Open concept, Split Bedrooms. Large kitchen with ss appliances and new cooktop and a TON of cabinet space. Fridge included but not warranted. HUGE master suite with jetted tub and separate shower along with his and her closets and lots of updates. Nest thermostat and Ring doorbell. Luxury vinyl plank and ceramic tile throughout; NO CARPET! Large covered patio and backyard. Attached 2-car garage. Owner must approve all applications and pets. Each adult over 18 must apply online.$45 app fee per adult. No section 8. Only complete applications will be processed.