All apartments in North Richland Hills
Find more places like 6925 Glendale Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Richland Hills, TX
/
6925 Glendale Drive
Last updated November 26 2019 at 9:44 AM

6925 Glendale Drive

6925 Glendale Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
North Richland Hills
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

6925 Glendale Drive, North Richland Hills, TX 76182
North Park Estates

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage located in popular North Richland Hills area with carpet and tile flooring through-out. Close to freeways, shopping and entertainment. Sure to go quick!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6925 Glendale Drive have any available units?
6925 Glendale Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Richland Hills, TX.
How much is rent in North Richland Hills, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Richland Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 6925 Glendale Drive have?
Some of 6925 Glendale Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6925 Glendale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6925 Glendale Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6925 Glendale Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6925 Glendale Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Richland Hills.
Does 6925 Glendale Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6925 Glendale Drive offers parking.
Does 6925 Glendale Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6925 Glendale Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6925 Glendale Drive have a pool?
No, 6925 Glendale Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6925 Glendale Drive have accessible units?
No, 6925 Glendale Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6925 Glendale Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6925 Glendale Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Dolce Living Home Town
6100 Ashbury St
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
The Abbey at Hightower
6889 Hightower Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76182
Emerald Park Apartments
8341 Emerald Hills Way
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Oxford at Iron Horse
6100 Browning Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Shadow Creek
6715 Buenos Aires Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
The Delano at North Richland Hills
6250 Rosewood Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
26 at City Point
4201 City Point Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
The Meadows at North Richland Hills
8515 Boulevard 26
North Richland Hills, TX 76180

Similar Pages

North Richland Hills 1 BedroomsNorth Richland Hills 2 Bedrooms
North Richland Hills Apartments with ParkingNorth Richland Hills Dog Friendly Apartments
North Richland Hills Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TX
DeSoto, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary