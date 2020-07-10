6925 Cheswick Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly walk in closets fireplace refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly cats allowed

Open concept 3/2/2 home in N. Richland Hills with split bedrooms, walk in closets, wood burning fireplace, privacy fenced back yard, extended patio area for outdoor entertaining & more. Comes will full size fridge but unit is not warrantied by owner. Owner will consider up to 2 medium sized dogs (+/-40lbs) with approval and additional deposit. No section 8 or housing vouchers accepted. $1450.00 security deposit required. Property can be held off market for 3 weeks from approval of applications before lease is required to start. Applications are provided after prospect views property – no property will be leased sight unseen per broker policy.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.