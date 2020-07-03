All apartments in North Richland Hills
Find more places like 6916 Southampton Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Richland Hills, TX
/
6916 Southampton Dr
Last updated August 21 2019 at 7:43 AM

6916 Southampton Dr

6916 Southampton Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
North Richland Hills
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

6916 Southampton Drive, North Richland Hills, TX 76182
North Park Estates

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This spacious home has been freshly painted and features a beautiful brick fireplace, updated flooring and a bright kitchen. Great backyard for kids and pets! This one won't last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6916 Southampton Dr have any available units?
6916 Southampton Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Richland Hills, TX.
How much is rent in North Richland Hills, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Richland Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 6916 Southampton Dr have?
Some of 6916 Southampton Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6916 Southampton Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6916 Southampton Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6916 Southampton Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 6916 Southampton Dr is pet friendly.
Does 6916 Southampton Dr offer parking?
No, 6916 Southampton Dr does not offer parking.
Does 6916 Southampton Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6916 Southampton Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6916 Southampton Dr have a pool?
No, 6916 Southampton Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6916 Southampton Dr have accessible units?
No, 6916 Southampton Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6916 Southampton Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6916 Southampton Dr has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Enclave at Hometown
8601 Ice House Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Hilltop
6424 Iron Horse Blvd
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Emerald Park Apartments
8341 Emerald Hills Way
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Castlewinds
4205 Rufe Snow Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Shadow Creek
6715 Buenos Aires Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Grayson Ridge
6901 NE Loop 820
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
26 at City Point
4201 City Point Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
The Meadows at North Richland Hills
8515 Boulevard 26
North Richland Hills, TX 76180

Similar Pages

North Richland Hills 1 BedroomsNorth Richland Hills 2 Bedrooms
North Richland Hills Apartments with ParkingNorth Richland Hills Dog Friendly Apartments
North Richland Hills Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TX
DeSoto, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary