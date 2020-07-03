Rent Calculator
6916 Southampton Dr
6916 Southampton Drive
No Longer Available
Location
6916 Southampton Drive, North Richland Hills, TX 76182
North Park Estates
Amenities
w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This spacious home has been freshly painted and features a beautiful brick fireplace, updated flooring and a bright kitchen. Great backyard for kids and pets! This one won't last long.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6916 Southampton Dr have any available units?
6916 Southampton Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
North Richland Hills, TX
.
How much is rent in North Richland Hills, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
North Richland Hills Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6916 Southampton Dr have?
Some of 6916 Southampton Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6916 Southampton Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6916 Southampton Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6916 Southampton Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 6916 Southampton Dr is pet friendly.
Does 6916 Southampton Dr offer parking?
No, 6916 Southampton Dr does not offer parking.
Does 6916 Southampton Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6916 Southampton Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6916 Southampton Dr have a pool?
No, 6916 Southampton Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6916 Southampton Dr have accessible units?
No, 6916 Southampton Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6916 Southampton Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6916 Southampton Dr has units with dishwashers.
